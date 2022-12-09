An illustration showing a hypothetical cloud of dust that could come from infalling comets.

Hubble Space Telescope Spots Haunting Glow Surrounding Solar System

Someone left a light on?

The solar system is surrounded by an eerie ghostly glow that lingers after accounting for all known light sources, according to new research from the The Hubble Space Telescope. The discovery suggests that models of the solar system’s structure may need to be revised.


