Hubble #Space #Telescope #Spots #Haunting #Glow #Surrounding #Solar #System

Someone left a light on?

The solar system is surrounded by an eerie ghostly glow that lingers after accounting for all known light sources, according to new research from the The Hubble Space Telescope . The discovery suggests that models of the solar system’s structure may need to be revised.

“This could be a new piece of solar system content that has been hypothesized but not measured quantitatively until now,” said Arizona astronomer Tim Carleton. State University and lead author of the research, in a statement. statement .

The discoveries came when astronomers attempted to answer the question, “How dark is darkness?” In a project called SKYSURF, the team sorted through 200,000 images from the Hubble Space Telescope, systematically removing the glow from planets, stars , galaxies and dust in the plane of our solar system and performing tens of thousands of measurements to detect residual glow in the night sky after these sources are removed.

They found a tiny excess of light, equivalent to the glow of 10 fireflies spread across the sky.

In a statement, NASA officials described this as being similar to entering a room at night, turning off all the lights and closing the blinds. Despite the darkening of the room, an eerie glow emanates from the walls, ceiling, and floor even after all light sources have been eliminated.

While it might look like a haunting scene facing a protagonist in a classic ghost tale, the eerie glow discovered around the solar system has a rational and certainly non-supernatural explanation.

The team believe that a possible explanation for this solar system glow is sunlight reflecting off a sphere of dust left behind by comets that fall into the solar system. The solar system’s background glow is smoothly distributed, which would correspond to an origin with the countless snowballs of ice and dust approaching the sun from all directions.

As comets approach, the heat of the Sun causes solid matter inside comets to instantly transform into gas, or sublimation, causing an exhaust of dust and ice to burst free from cosmic snowballs; this exhaust could then reflect sunlight to create the eerie glow.

Such a dust shell would represent a new addition to what astronomers know about the architecture of the solar system.

Cosmic “ghost hunting” with Hubble and New Horizons

This isn’t the first time astronomers have spotted a ghostly glow around the solar system. In 2021, NASA New Horizons spacecraft also aimed to measure the background glow of the sky.

The probe flew over Pluto in 2015 and is now heading out of our planetary system and into interstellar space, and it has taken measurements of the solar system at a distance of 4 billion to 5 billion miles (6.5 billion to 8 billion kilometers) from Sun.

New Horizons was beyond possible light contamination of planets and asteroids but not yet affected by interplanetary dust, and it detected faint background light which remains unexplained to this day, although one hypothesis is that it originated from outside the solar system when dark matter particles collided. annihilate.

However, the light source from this earlier survey appeared to be further away than the glow recently discovered by the SKYSURF team.

“If our analysis is correct, there is another component of dust between us and the distance where New Horizons made measurements,” Carleton said. “That means it’s some kind of extra light coming from inside our solar system.”

The idea to use Hubble data to search for this ghostly light in the solar system came from veteran astronomer Rogier Windhorst of Arizona State University, who saw important information coded in photons that astronomers usually ignored.

“More than 95% of the photons in the images from the Hubble archive come from distances less than 3 billion kilometers [4.8 billion km] Earth,” Windhorst said. “Since the very early days of Hubble, most Hubble users have rejected these photons from the sky because they are interested in faint discrete objects in Hubble images, such as stars and the galaxies.”

The team’s research is published in two articles published in October and November in the Astronomical Journal and the Astrophysical Journal Letters .