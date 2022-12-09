Large Hadron Collider Beauty releases first dataset to the public

Exhibition of LHCb events from 2011 showing a B meson decaying into a pair of muons and antimuons. Credit: CERN



The Large Hadron Collider Beauty (LHCb) experiment at CERN is the world’s largest experiment in quark flavor physics with an extensive particle physics program. His data from Large Hadron Collider (LHC) Runs 1 and 2 have so far been used for more than 600 scientific publications, including a number of important discoveries.

While all the scientific results of the LHCb collaboration are already publicly available through open access articles, the data used by the researchers to produce these results is now available to anyone around the world through the open data portal of the LHCb. CERN. The release of the data is part of CERN’s open science policy, reflecting the values ​​of transparency and international collaboration enshrined in the CERN Convention for over 60 years.

“The data collected at LHCb is a unique legacy for humanity, especially since no other experiment covers the region that LHCb examines,” says Sebastian Neubert, LHCb Open Data Project Manager. “It was achieved through a tremendous international collaborative effort, which was publicly funded. Therefore, the data belongs to the company.”

The data sample made available represents 20% of the total data set collected by the LHCb experiment in 2011 and 2012 during LHC Run 1. It comprises 200 terabytes containing information obtained from proton-proton collision events filtered and recorded with the detector.

The LHCb collaboration preprocessed the data by reconstructing experimental signatures, such as charged particle trajectories, from the raw information provided by its complex detection system. The data is filtered, classified according to around 300 processes and decays, and made available in the same format used by LHCb physicists.

Analyzing LHC data is a complex and time-consuming exercise. Therefore, to facilitate analysis, samples are accompanied by detailed documentation and metadata, as well as a glossary explaining several hundred special terms used in pre-processing. Data can be analyzed using dedicated LHCb algorithms, available as open source software.

The data is suitable for different types of physics studies and can be downloaded directly by anyone. “It is intended for use by professional scientists and its interpretation requires knowledge of particle physics, but everyone is welcome to try it,” continues Neubert. “It would be great if the data inspires new research directions and is used by researchers in other fields, such as data science and artificial intelligence. We look forward to hearing from data users what they find.”

Further releases of data from the LHCb collaboration are planned for the future.

More information:

CERN Open Data Portal