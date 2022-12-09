Photo of Nobel Prize winner John F. Clauser, Oct. 4, 2022

No one took John F. Clauser’s quantum experiments seriously. 50 years later, he collects a Nobel Prize.

Leave a Comment / Physics / By

On October 4, 80-year-old John F. Clauser woke up in his California home to find he had received the Nobel Prize in Physics. He will receive the award at a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 10 with Anton Zeilinger and Alain Aspect for their work on quantum entanglement.

It was a moment of celebration for Clauser, whose groundbreaking experiments with particles of light helped prove key elements of Quantum mechanics.

#John #Clausers #quantum #experiments #years #collects #Nobel #Prize

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *