RevBio launches an experiment for its regenerative biomaterial on the International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RevBio, Inc., announced that a the experiment to study Tetranite®, the company’s regenerative bone adhesive biomaterial, was successfully launched aboard the International Space Station (ISS). On Saturday November 26, 2022, the study material was launched to the space station on the 26 from SpaceXe Commercial Resupply Services Mission (SpaceX CRS-26), sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory. This Direct The research, to be conducted over the next two months on the ISS, will examine the biomaterial’s ability to regenerate bone when used in a microgravity environment where bone growth conditions and the ability to regenerate new bone tissues are significantly compromised.

Brian Hess, co-inventor of the material and CEO of RevBio, said, “This experiment is one of a kind and will showcase the full potential of this groundbreaking technology. The results will validate and motivate our ongoing research efforts to commercialize products in multiple indications aimed at revolutionizing treatment options for osteoporosis patients who suffer from debilitating fractures and have a poor prognosis for recovery.

Giuseppe Intini, DDS, PhD, associate professor of periodontics and preventive dentistry at the University of Pittsburgh and faculty member at the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, designed the experiment and will oversee its execution. He is supported by his laboratory staff, including Roberta Di Carlo, PhD, a postdoctoral associate who has worked closely with the RevBio team, as well as staff and staff from ISSNL, RevBio, and the partner of implementation of the ISS National Laboratory, Leidos Innovations Corporation.

This research builds on a previous in vitro experiment conducted by the company on the ISS which measured the biocompatibility and proliferation of osteoblast cells in the presence of Tetranite. Osteoblast cells are responsible for the production of new bone in the body. When the company participated in the startup accelerator program MassChallenge, it obtained a grant for this first project through the Technology in Space Prize, funded by Boeing and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) , which operates the ISS National Laboratory. In this new Direct experiment, the process of bone healing will be examined in live rodents using a cranial defect model. A side-by-side experiment will be conducted on Earth to examine the differences between healing under normal and osteoporotic conditions induced by the microgravity environment of outer space. By early 2023, additional ISS resupply missions should have returned all experimental samples to Earth where switched tomography, tissue histology and gene expression analyzes will be performed to assess bone regeneration. Dr Intini and RevBio are expected to publish the full results of the experiment by the end of next year.

The research will directly impact RevBio’s commercialization efforts in developing a suite of products to treat fractures and bone defects. In addition to funding for these space experiments, RevBio has received substantial grants from the National Institute on Aging (2R44AG060881, 1R43AG079741), the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (1R44NS115386), and a Michigan-Pittsburgh-Wyss Regenerative Medicine subgrant. Resource Center, funded by the National Institute for Dental and Craniofacial Research (U24-DE029462).

About RevBio, Inc.

RevBio, Inc., is a clinical-stage medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a patented, synthetic, injectable, self-curing, osteoconductive bone adhesive biomaterial called Tetranite®. The company is initially developing this technology for use in the broader dental, cranial and orthopedic markets as well as applications in the animal health market. RevBio’s Tetranite technology is not yet approved for commercial use.