Promising trial targets genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease

In a bold attempt to halt the progression of some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, a group of researchers are trying something new: injecting a protective gene into patients’ brains.

The trial only involved five patients with a particular genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease. They received a very low dose of gene therapy – a safety test, which the treatment passed. But preliminary results, announced Friday at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease conference, showed that proteins from the added gene appeared in the patients’ cerebrospinal fluid and that levels in the brain of two markers of Alzheimer’s disease, tau and amyloid, fell. These results were promising enough to advance the clinical trial into its next phase.

Five more patients are being treated at a higher dose, and the work, initially funded by the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, is supported by Lexeo Therapeutics, a start-up company founded by Dr. Ronald Crystal, which is also chairman of the department of genetic medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. The hope is for a stronger response, eventually leading to a treatment that could slow the disease in which it started or, even better, protect those at high risk who have no symptoms.

Experts not involved in the trial are fascinated.

“It’s a very provocative and very intriguing approach,” said Dr. Eliezer Masliah, director of the division of neuroscience at the National Institute on Aging.