A view from NASA

A megatsunami swept through Mars after a huge asteroid hit the red planet

Leave a Comment / Outer space / By

A Martian megatsunami – a giant killer wave that may have reached more than 80 stories – may have passed through the Red Planet after a cosmic impact similar to the one that likely ended the age of dinosaurs on Earth, according to a new study.

Although the surface of March is now cold and dry, there is ample evidence to suggest that water from an ocean covered the Red Planet billions of years ago. Previous search found signs that two meteor impacts could have triggered a pair of megatsunamis (opens in a new tab) about 3.4 billion years ago. The oldest tsunami inundated about 309,000 square miles (800,000 square kilometers), while the most recent drowned an area of ​​about 386,000 square miles (1 million square kilometers).


#megatsunami #swept #Mars #huge #asteroid #hit #red #planet

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *